Moroccan court sentences 33 migrants to jail over crossing

Nongovernmental organizations have decried the decision, with the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) calling it “very harsh,” and calling for the court of appeal to overturn it. The organization will present the results of their investigations into the events in Nador on Wednesday.

In June, a total of 133 migrants breached the border between Morocco and Spain, the first such mass crossing since the two countries mended diplomatic relations in May. A spokesperson for the Spanish government’s office in Melilla said at the time that about 2,000 people attempted to cross, but many were stopped by Spanish Civil Guard police and Moroccan forces on either side of the border fence.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the casualties occurred when people tried to climb the iron fence.

