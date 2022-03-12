More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion

“I've always wanted to actually go on one to do something different,” he said. “It makes me feel like I'm helping somebody.”

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry’s commander, said recently that soldiers are being told to prepare for six months overseas, though deployments could be lenghtened or shortened per developments in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 total service members from various U.S. bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad shifting to other European countries.

The soldiers’ mission is to train alongside military units of NATO allies in a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia. The Pentagon has stressed U.S. forces are not being deployed to fight in Ukraine.

Belucio, 24, of Orlando, Florida, said he was not worried at all about participating in the mission.

