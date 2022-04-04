More than a dozen killed in eastern Congo attack

“After hearing bullets, I went straight into the house to tell the children to lock the doors,” she said. “In the morning, we woke up to see bodies everywhere.” She said she counted at least 15 dead.

“Thank God that I arrived safely with my children,” Mutangi said. She urged Congo's government to hunt down the rebels, warning that if not, “they will kill us all.”

The attack by suspected ADF rebels based in Uganda, comes a few days after the start of the trials of about a dozen rebels who were captured in combat by Congo’s army and were brought to Beni.

The Uganda-based ADF rebels have been active in eastern Congo for decades and have killed thousands in the region since they resurfaced in 2013. In December, Uganda sent more than 1,000 soldiers to fight with Congo’s army against ADF rebels in the region.