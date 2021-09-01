More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan

In Sacramento, the San Juan Union School District said it had identified 27 students from 19 families enrolled in the district who said they have been unable to get out of Afghanistan and return home.

“These numbers continue to change rapidly," Raj Rai, a district spokeswoman said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We believe that some of these families may be in transit out of Afghanistan, as we have not been able to reach many of them in the last few days."

Rai said the district was working with elected officials to help the families leave the country.

“San Juan Unified stands with our Afghan community and all those whose loved ones are currently in Afghanistan," she said. “We sincerely hope for their speedy and safe return back to the U.S. and back to our school communities."

The nearby Sacramento City Unified School District said an Afghan immigrant family with three children enrolled at Ethel I. Baker Elementary had contacted the district to ask for help in getting out of the country.

“The only word I can say is heartbreaking," said district spokeswoman Tara Gallegos.

In the Cajon Valley Union School District in a San Diego suburb with a large refugee population, eight families reached out to their children's schools before classes started Aug. 17 to report that they were having trouble leaving Afghanistan.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California worked with the district and U.S. government officials and seven of the families have since made it out of Afghanistan. Most are now back home in the city of El Cajon and some of the students returned to class on Monday.

But one family is still stuck in Afghanistan, said Cajon Valley Union School District spokesman Howard Shen.

District officials were in contact with family members, he said, and trying to help them get out.