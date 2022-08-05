More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Many residents are still waiting for their utilities to be restored. About 3,000 Kentucky customers remained without electricity on Friday. Some entire water systems were severed or heavily damaged, prompting a significant response from the National Guard and others to distribute bottled water.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. Federal financial assistance also was being offered to many residents for repairs to privately owned access roads and bridges. The state also was offering disaster unemployment assistance.

The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and through the Washington, D.C., area.

Raby reported from Charleston, W.Va.

Combined Shape Caption A damaged car sits in the water on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the car to the water. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Mud covers the floor of a room at the MCHC Isom Medical Clinic in Isom, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Flooding devastated many counties in Eastern Kentucky last week. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) Credit: Ryan C. Hermens