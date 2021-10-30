More NYC workers get jabs amid mandate, but 26K still refuse

The NYPD had a 5% jump in vaccinations Friday, leaving 16% of police personnel who had yet to get a dose.

City officials have been weighing various contingencies to deal with an expected staffing shortfall come Monday.

The fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20% of its fire companies and have 20% fewer ambulances in service while also changing schedules, canceling vacations and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the sanitation department will move to 12-hour shifts, as opposed to the usual 8-hour shifts, and begin working Sundays to ensure trash doesn’t pile up.