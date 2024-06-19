More Musiala magic sees Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and reach Euro 2024 knockout stage

Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to help Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and book its spot in the European Championship knockout stage

Nation & World
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
34 minutes ago
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to help Germany beat Hungary 2-0 on Wednesday and book its spot in the European Championship knockout stage.

Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a goal that was furiously protested by Hungary. İlkay Gündoğan had set that up and the Germany captain got on the scoresheet himself in the second half.

The 21-year-old Musiala had netted Germany's second goal in the 5-1 opening victory over Scotland on Friday. Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland on Saturday and now faces an uphill challenge to advance.

Hungary plays Scotland in the final Group A match on Sunday, when the host nation takes on Switzerland.

Germany is definitely into the next round at least as a best third-place team. It will be confirmed in the top two if Scotland fails to beat Switzerland later Wednesday.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

