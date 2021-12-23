More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169

The department said the tests showing the positive results were taken at the conclusion of the trip and that contact tracing is now going on at all the bases, hotels and other facilities Hicks visited.

The United States is seeing an average of 149,000 infections a day, as omicron appears to spread up to three times faster than the delta variant.

Officials say the vaccines, particularly with the boosters, beef up protections against more severe illnesses. And the Pentagon has ordered all service members — active duty, National Guard and Reserves — to get the vaccine, saying it is critical to maintaining the health and readiness of the force.

Already this week, the Pentagon said 1,000 active duty troops will be deployed to states to help shore up beleaguered health care workers.

The Marine Corps has been the most aggressive in discharging troops who refuse the vaccine. And it also has denied all religious requests for vaccine exemptions that have been processed. As of Thursday, 3,080 of the 3,192 requests received — or more than 96% — have been processed and rejected.

The Marine vaccination rate is the lowest among the military services. The Army, Navy and Air Force all have nearly or more than 98% who have gotten at least one shot.