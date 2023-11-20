BreakingNews
Man dies after he was struck by vehicle in Clark County

More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

Americans can order four free COVID-19 tests again online

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By AMANDA SEITZ – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery.

The U.S. government is offering to send another round of four at-home virus tests ahead of the typical surge in cases during the winter holiday season.

Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of them this time around starting Monday at COVIDtests.gov. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver them for free.

The government is mailing out the coronavirus tests as the the flu season kicks off and a spike in RSV cases has been reported in some spots around the country. Hospitalizations for COVID-19, which has killed more than 1 million people in the United States, were on the rise this fall but have stayed steady in recent weeks. Immunity from previous vaccinations and infections has kept case counts lower compared with other years.

The new release of free COVID-19 nasal swab tests also comes ahead of the first winter since the pandemic started that insurers are no longer required to cover the cost of them. On average, at-home tests now cost $11 out of pocket, according to an analysis by the nonprofit health research firm KFF.

The Food and Drug Administration also approved updated COVID-19 vaccines in September in the hopes of revving up protection for Americans this winter. The shots target an omicron descendant named XBB.1.5, replacing older vaccines that targeted the original coronavirus strain and a much earlier omicron version. Shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months or older, but uptake has been slow.

U.S. taxpayers have spent tens of billions of dollars to develop COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments in the three years since the pandemic started.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe is suspected of killing more than 150...
2
US defense secretary meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv to show steadfast...
3
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of...
4
Driving or flying before feasting? Here are some tips for Thanksgiving...
5
Insider Q&A: Pentagon AI chief on network-centric warfare, generative...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top