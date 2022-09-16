More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit

The allegations first centered on the gym's founder, Scott Foster, who was found dead in his car on Aug. 22. The coroner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Kathy Foster, his widow, announced in earlier this month that Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance would close “indefinitely.”

"Although this was a difficult decision, I believe it is the best option under the circumstances," Foster said in a statement reported by local NBC affiliate WYFF. "Over the past 15 years, our incredible athletes have worked hard to build a winning legacy and I will always be extremely proud of each of them. I ask for privacy for my children and for those personally affected during this difficult time."

The amended suit details several instances in which it alleges that athletes were abused outside of South Carolina at events sanctioned by Varsity Spirit, which runs competitions, and the U.S. All Star Federation, the country's cheerleading governing body.

Varsity Spirit President Bill Seely said in a Sept. 1 statement that the accusations detailed "abhorrent criminal, predatory conduct" and were "devastating to hear." In an Aug. 30 statement, USASF said the organization was "devastated to learn of allegations about potential abuse." The statement declined to comment on developments while law enforcement investigations are underway and reiterated that members should report any allegations.

The plaintiffs' attorneys said they expect to file more lawsuits naming other perpetrators at other gyms around the country.

“We’re talking about serious repeated abuse that was reported to everyone including the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department,” attorney Bakari Sellers said in a statement. “For Varsity Spirit, the USASF and Bain Capital, these survivors didn’t matter. Their checks did. They did nothing to stop this abuse then and they’re doing nothing now.”

