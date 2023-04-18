Morant game-time decision for Grizzlies in Game 2 vs. Lakers

During the portion of practice open to reporters, Morant did not use his right hand at all. He used his left hand to help rebound and put up a couple of shots. He finished the session with a bag of ice wrapped over his right hand.

This has been a very challenging season for Morant.

He signed a five-year, supermax contract last July after being named the NBA's Most Improved Player. It was the latest step for the No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 draft who wound up the league's Rookie of the Year. Morant made his first All-Star game last season as the Grizzlies earned the No. 2 seed in the West.

This season, Morant landed a signature shoe deal with Nike for the Ja1 and an endorsement deal with Powerade before news broke of a sealed lawsuit accusing him of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game at his home last July.

Morant filed his own countersuit last week accusing the now 18-year-old Joshua Holloway of slander, battery and assault.

The Grizzlies guard also wound up suspended by the NBA for eight games in March after he livestreamed video of himself holding a gun in the early morning hours of March 4 at a Denver-area strip club.

“At this point, I’m not even surprised with the way my life has been going,” Morant said when asked after the Game 1 loss about the pain in his hand. "Back-to-back.”

