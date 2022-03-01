Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points, and Dejounte Murray added 21 points and eight assists before being ejected late in the fourth quarter. Poeltl finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs loss left coach Gregg Popovich one game short of tying Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins by an NBA coach.

The Grizzlies built the lead to 13 early in the fourth, their largest of the game at that point, but the Spurs were within 104-99 near the midway point of the fourth. That’s when Morant scored 13 straight.

Morant had 29 points in the first half on 12-of-15 shooting.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Doug McDermott, listed as questionable with right knee soreness before the game, was available. ... San Antonio went 4-4 on its annual Rodeo Road Trip. ... Walker came off the bench and scored 11 points in six minutes of the first quarter. ... Poeltel and Keldon Johnson, who sat out Saturday’s loss to the Heat with lower back soreness, returned to the lineup.

Grizzlies: F Brandon Clarke, who was listed as questionable with a left eye abrasion, was available. ... Have won five straight over San Antonio. ... Adams had 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Entertain Sacramento on Thursday

Grizzlies: Travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes up for a shot at the buzzer at the end of the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Caption Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) looks to shoot against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)