Montenegro: South Korea, US seek extradition of Do Kwon

Kovac, the Montenegrin justice minister, said both men were under investigation in Montenegro for possessing false documents and could face criminal proceedings for the offense, which carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

It was not immediately clear when and to which country Do Kwon could eventually be extradited. Kovac said South Korea was seeking the extradition of both suspects, while the U.S. requested only to have Kwon handed over.

“The Ministry of Justice of Montenegro guarantees that the citizens of South Korea will be granted all the rights in accordance with the laws in Montenegro and international agreements,” said Kovac.

Kwon and five others connected to Terraform are wanted because of allegations of fraud and financial crimes in relation to the implosion of its digital currencies in May 2022.

TerraUSD was designed as a “stablecoin,” a currency which is pegged to stable assets like the U.S. dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices. However, around $40 billion in market value was erased for the holders of TerraUSD and its floating sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its $1 peg in May.