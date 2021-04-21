Montenegro arrests alleged criminal gang boss

At least 40 people, including gang members and their relatives as well as innocent bystanders, have been killed in the armed clashes and assassination attempts between the two groups since 2015, according to the local media reports.

Kascelan has survived two assassination attempts, including in 2016 when he was seriously wounded in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad after his car was sprayed with machine-gun fire. In 2019, he was arrested in Montenegro on suspicion of loan sharking, but was released on 500,000-euro ($600,000) bail, which was collected by his family.

Montenegro’s new populist government that took power after a parliamentary election in August has pledged to root out endemic crime and corruption in the Adriatic state which is on one of the main drug smuggling transit routes for Western European markets.

The deputy prime minister, Abazovic, said the latest arrest is just the beginning of the government fight against crime.

“We have promised that Montenegro will not be ruled by mafia and we are fulfilling that promise,” he said.