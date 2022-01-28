Montana weighs wolf hunt limits; 23 from Yellowstone killed

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte told Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly in a recent letter that once a wolf exits the park and enters Montana it may be killed under state rules.

Those rules also allow the state's fish and wildlife commission to review hunting seasons if harvest levels reach a certain threshold. For southwestern Montana, including areas bordering the park, that threshold has nearly been met.

Commissioners on Friday will weigh whether to let hunting and trapping continue or make changes to a wolf season scheduled to run through March 15.

The number of wolves being killed statewide this season has been in line with the recent years, Montana officials said. But the killings just outside Yellowstone have infuriated wildlife advocates and brought condemnation from some businesses that depend on park tourism.

One pack — the Phantom Lake Pack — is now considered “eliminated” after most or all of its members were killed over a two-month span beginning in October, according to the park.

FILE - This March 21, 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Junction Butte wolf pack taken from an aircraft in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say 20 Yellowstone wolves have been killed by hunters in recent months including 15 just across the park border in Montana. (National Park Service via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited