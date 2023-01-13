Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged

Patrick William O’Brien was arraigned Thursday by videoconference following his arrest last week in Great Falls, Montana, according to court records and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 54-year-old man and his son drove for three days from Montana to Washington prior to the riot, according to prosecutors. Video footage from surveillance cameras showed the pair inside the Capitol for 28 minutes, where they walked through hallways and waved a flag, according to authorities.