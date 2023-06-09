Montana gas power plant can resume construction, judge rules

The Montana plant would produce up to 175 megawatts of electricity. Its air permit was challenged in a 2021 lawsuit from the Montana Environmental Information Center and the Sierra Club.

“We need that additional capacity in Montana, dedicated to serving our Montana customers, for both reliability and affordability,” said Jo Dee Black, a spokesperson for Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based NorthWestern.

The plant is expected to begin serving customers sometime next year, Black said. It would ensure enough electricity is available at times of high demand, such as on hot days or cold nights.

To prevent the worst of climate change's future harms, including even more extreme weather, the head of the United Nations recently called for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.