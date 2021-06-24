Montana couple rescues horse from drowning in river

“We started clapping and yelling,” Matthew Eickholt said. “We were able to coax him to come downstream. When he saw us, I think he knew we were there to help him. Once he got to us, he was able to pull himself out of there.”

“He was a super nice horse,” he said. “We were all so happy that it turned out the way it did."

Two days later, the couple was floating the same stretch of river with Christina's parents when they spotted the horse and pulled over to say hello.

“The horse remembered us and came running up to us with his two friends,” Christina Eickholt said.

The Eickholts haven't yet learned who the horses belong to.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening Christina wrote: “Hoping to visit the horse every time we float our favorite route!”