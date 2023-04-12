Mo'Nique sues CBS, Paramount over 'Parkers' royalties

The suit says the series' creators and writers have been similarly underpaid, and that Mo'Nique learned of the alleged breach of contract when they recently filed a similar lawsuit.

“I just want the contractual compensation that I’ve earned," Mo'Nique said in a statement.

“The Parkers,” a spinoff of the sitcom “Moesha,” ran for five seasons and 110 episodes on the now-defunct network UPN, a forerunner of The CW, from 1999 to 2004. Mo'Nique starred as Nikki Parker, a mother who returns to the same college her daughter is attending.

The show has been rerun in syndication in various forms since, and has been available for streaming on Netflix since 2020.

In a previous lawsuit, Mo'Nique sued Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special, accusing the streaming service of giving her a lowball offer that was part of a larger company tendency to underpay black women. The suit was settled last year.

"Mo’Nique is not shy about taking on these David vs. Goliath battles in Hollywood to challenge these questionable practices that are endemic to the industry,” David deRubertis, one of her attorneys in both lawsuits, said in a statement.

The 55-year-old actor, whose legal name is Monique Angela Hicks, first gained fame as a stand-up comic and was among the “Queens of Comedy” featured in the 2000 film of the same name. She won an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in the 2009 movie “Precious.”

