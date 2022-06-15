Moncada's five hits, five RBIs lead White Sox past Tigers

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

The White Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead on Moncada's third homer with two out in the first. He also singled in Abreu in the eighth and ninth.

Abreu and Harrison added RBI singles in the third, and Mendick made it 6-0 with a homer on Faedo’s first pitch of the fourth.

White Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez pitched 2 2/3 innings before Martin came in. Velasquez was activated off the injured list before the game after being sidelined by a strained left groin.

Zavala's two-run homer made it 9-0 in the fifth, and Adam Engel's triple got the White Sox to double digits in the sixth. Engel was the last Chicago starter to get a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Kyle Crick was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Off Thursday before starting a weekend series in Houston. Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Houston's Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA).

Tigers: Start a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, with Beau Briske (1-5, 4.34 ERA) facing Martín Pérez (4-2, 2.18 ERA).

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu sits under a towel with a fan in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu sits under a towel with a fan in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya