Mom, son who took zip ties into Senate convicted in 1/6 riot

On Jan. 6, they attended then-President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally before joining the crowd that marched to the Capitol. Both of them were wearing tactical vests. Munchel had a stun gun holstered to his right hip.

After grabbing plastic handcuffs that they found inside the Capitol, Munchel and Eisenhart entered the gallery above the Senate chamber and stepped over a railing that separated portions of the gallery. Eisenhart chanted, “Treason! Treason!”

Munchel "gleefully" entered the Capitol during a riot while carrying a dangerous weapon, the stun gun, the judge said in a February 2021 ruling.

"By word and deed, Munchel has supported the violent overthrow of the United States government. He poses a clear danger to our republic," Lamberth wrote.

In the riot's aftermath, Eisenhart told a London newspaper that she would “rather die as a 57-year-old woman than live under oppression.”

“I’d rather die and would rather fight,” she added, according to the judge's ruling.

Eisenhart also claimed that she took the plastic handcuffs to keep them away from “bad actors,” the judge noted.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the deadly Jan. 6 riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials decided by a jury or a judge. Over 450 of them have been sentenced, with more than half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.