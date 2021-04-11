Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

In a brief interview with the Times, Denton confirmed he was the father of the three children — two girls and a boy — and said he'd been in a custody battle with Carrillo after she began acting mentally unstable.

Denton said he tried to get local authorities to intervene, but “in L.A. they wouldn’t help. The LAPD would not get involved.” He said Carrillo was supposed to turn over the kids to him on Sunday.

The children’s grandmother returned home from work Saturday morning and found the bodies and the mother missing, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said.

Police said initial reports suggested the children had been stabbed to death, but no official cause of death has been released.

Los Angeles police initially received reports Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, Jovel said.

Carrillo was detained in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Bakersfield, police said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel talks to the media gathered as Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a crime at an apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 5 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel talks to the media gathered as Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a crime at an apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 5 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Francisco Navas with his son, Francisco, 9, stand outdoors as Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime across their apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren, all under the age of 5, slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Apartment complex residents stand outdoors as Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime across their apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren, all under the age of 5, slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime at the Royal Villa apartments complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren, all under the age of 5, slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Francisco, 9, stands outdoors with his father Francisco Navas, as Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime across their apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren, all under the age of 5, slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes