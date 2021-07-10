Mollema wins Tour’s hilly 14th stage, Pogacar keeps big lead

Mollema, a rider for Trek, claimed his second career stage victory at the Tour when he broke away on the way down from the fourth of the day’s five climbs. Mollema’s other Tour stage win was in 2017.

Mollema set off on the windy descent through sheer gorges from the Cote de Galinagues. He quickly powered away to build an insurmountable lead and rode all alone the final 42 kilometers up and down the category-two Col de Saint-Louis.

With no opponent in sight when he crossed the line in just over four hours, Mollema had time to raise his arms and soak up the applause. Patrick Konrad edged Sergio Higuita to finish second, over a minute behind.

“I was feeling good so I thought let’s go from far,” Mollema said. “I had the confidence I could ride alone and keep going for a long time. Normally I can pace myself really well. When I got to the top of the last climb with 50 seconds I knew I could make it.”

On Sunday, the riders hit the Pyrenees with a 191-kilometer (118-mile) ride starting in Ceret and finishing in the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. The trek includes three category-one climbs. After a rest on Monday, the peloton will face three more days in the hills and mountains near the Spanish frontier.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Netherland's Bauke Mollema crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.7 kilometers (114.1 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Quillan, France, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Netherland's Bauke Mollema crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.7 kilometers (114.1 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Quillan, France, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Michael Woods of Canada, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.7 kilometers (114.1 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Quillan, France, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

France's Julian Alaphillippe, right, avoid crashing into Spain's Peio Bilbao, center, and Spain's Ion Izaguirre Insausti, left, during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183.7 kilometers (114.1 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Quillan, France, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena