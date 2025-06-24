Mogilny finally gets the call as the Hockey Hall of Fame elects him as part of the class of 2025

Alexander Mogilny’s long wait for the Hockey Hall of Fame is over, as the high-scoring Russian winger was named as part of the eight-member class of 2025
FILE - Finnish hockey team Jokerit's Martti Jarventie, left, and Toronto Maple Leaf's Alexander Mogilny compete for the puck during their friendly ice hockey match played in Helsinki, Finland, Sept. 16, 2003. (Tor Wennstrom/Lehtikuva via AP, File)

FILE - Finnish hockey team Jokerit's Martti Jarventie, left, and Toronto Maple Leaf's Alexander Mogilny compete for the puck during their friendly ice hockey match played in Helsinki, Finland, Sept. 16, 2003. (Tor Wennstrom/Lehtikuva via AP, File)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Alexander Mogilny's long wait for the Hockey Hall of Fame is over, as the high-scoring Russian winger was named Tuesday as part of the eight-member class of 2025.

Mogilny was joined by fellow former NHL players Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith as well as women's hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill. Mogilny had been eligible for election 16 previous years dating to 2009, passed over time after time until getting in on the 17th chance.

Ron Francis, chairman of the 18-person selection committee for the first time, in announcing Mogilny's inclusion mentioned that Mogilny is one of just 30 players in the Triple Gold Club for winning the Stanley Cup and gold at the Olympics and world championships. Mogilny also led the league in goals in 1992-93 with a total of 76 that is tied for the fifth most in a single season.

Thornton, Chara and Keith all got in in their first year of eligibility. Thornton's 1,539 points rank him 14th all time, while Chara captained Boston to the Cup in 2011 and Keith won it three times with Chicago, including in 2015 as playoff MVP.

Decker and Botterill going in at the same time adds another American and Canadian among women inducted, making it a total of 12.

Longtime Boston University coach Jack Parker and women's coach Daniele Sauvageau were elected in the builders category. Sauvageau, currently the general manager for Montreal in the Professional Women's Hockey League, is the first woman to make it in as a builder.

"When I received the call, I couldn't talk," said Sauvageau, who got the news hours before the PWHL draft after interviewing a player who could be chosen. "The timing could not have been better."

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, hoists the cup following the Bruins' 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on June 15, 2011, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE - San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) skates to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Team Canada's Jennifer Botterill, center, and other team members leap from the bench to celebrate defeating Sweden 4-1 in the women's ice hockey gold medal match at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy on Feb. 20, 2006. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith, right, is awarded the The Conn Smythe Trophy by commissioner Gary Bettman after the Blackhawks 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series on June 15, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

