Modi’s Hindu nationalist party set to lose India's Karnataka state in polls ahead of national vote

Karnataka is the second state Modi’s party has lost to the Congress in the last six months. In December, the Congress unseated BJP in northern Himachal Pradesh, a small state tucked in the Himalayas.

The Congress party workers celebrated the results with its spokesperson, Radhika Khera, describing the expected win as a “resounding reply to Modi’s divisive politics.”

Over the past couple of years, Modi's party had been trying to maximize gains in Karnataka, where communal polarization between majority Hindus and minority Muslims has deepened after BJP leaders and supporters banned girls from wearing the headscarf as part of their school uniform. According to the 2011 census, India's most recent, 84% of Karnataka's people were Hindu, almost 13% Muslim and less than 2% Christian.

Initially, Modi’s party promised to spur development and wooed voters with social welfare measures. However, in the lead-up to the polls it veered toward Hindu nationalism, its usual playbook campaign, and accused the Congress of disregarding Hindu values and appeasing minority groups, particularly Muslims.

The Congress built its campaign by targeting Modi’s party over rising inflation, allegations of corruption and poor infrastructure development in the state, while promising electricity subsidies, rations to poor families, and financial assistance to unemployed graduates.

The polls were also seen as yet another faceoff between Modi and Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the dynastic Congress party leadership who was convicted of making defamatory remarks about the prime minister's last name during an election rally in 2019. It led to Gandhi's ouster from Parliament in March and he risks losing his eligibility to run in elections for the next eight years if a court does not overturn his conviction.

Late last year, Gandhi set on a 3,500-kilometer (2,185-mile) walking tour of Indian cities, towns and villages to rejuvenate the party and win the people’s support.

The election in Karnataka is the first of five crucial state polls this year. They are seen as an indicator of voter sentiment ahead of national elections next year, in which Modi will seek to extend his prime ministership for a third consecutive term.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

