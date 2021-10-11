Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe

Moderna “went from zero production to having 1 billion doses in less than a year," Afeyan said, referring to the Massachusetts-based company's sprint to develop the vaccine and produce it in large quantities. "And we think we will be able to go from 1 to 3 billion" in 2022.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna's only commercial product. The company announced plans last week to open a vaccine plant somewhere in Africa. Afeyan said he hopes a decision will be made soon on an exact location. Still, it could take years to get the plant up and running.

Afeyan spoke on the last full day of a visit to Italy in which he met Pope Francis, who has appealed for universal vaccine access. He also appeared in Venice to promote a humanitarian prize initiative.

Caption Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan listens to questions during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini