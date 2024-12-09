Moderate to strong quakes strike western Aleutian Islands and offshore

Nine quakes measuring at least magnitude 5.0 struck on or near the islands and in a cluster offshore to the south Sunday morning and afternoon, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

Three of the quakes measured 6.0 or stronger, with the biggest a 6.3 temblor offshore.

“We are monitoring these events and their aftershocks, and will update when we have more information on the nature of this seismic activity,” the earthquake center said in a post on the social media site X.

The quakes did not appear related to recent seismic activity at a volcano near Anchorage that last erupted in 1992.

Much of Alaska including the Aleutian Islands is on the Ring of Fire, a seismically and volcanically active zone that surrounds most of the Pacific Ocean.