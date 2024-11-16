Model charged in stabbing death in the Bronx

Police say they found the 35-year-old victim stabbed in the chest in an apartment in the New York City borough of the Bronx.

They haven't disclosed a motive or any other details surrounding the incident other than to say that Grant was pronounced dead at the scene and that a knife was recovered.

Saxon was arrested Monday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

At his arraignment Friday, the 20-year-old resident of Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood was held without bail until his next court date on Dec. 3, Clark's office said.

Saxon, who has also appeared in fashion publications such as Vogue Italia and L'Officiel Baltic, didn't speak during the proceedings, the Daily News reported.

Prosecutors said he had a large bandage over his right hand because of an injury he sustained while repeatedly jamming the knife into Grant’s chest, the newspaper said.

Bronx Defenders, a public defender nonprofit representing Saxon, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

Saxon's Instagram profile, which has since been made private, featured photos of his modelling work, as well as attending red carpet events, including the New York premiere of the Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine" this summer.