Mock crew straps into space capsule, exits before liftoff

It was the 15th flight of a New Shepard rocket, named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard. The capsule reached an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers), just above the official border of space.

The reusable booster landed upright seven minutes after liftoff. The capsule touched down under parachutes about three minutes later.

Before the flight, four mock astronauts made the two-mile drive to the launch pad and climbed up the tower. But only two — a company lawyer and a senior program director — crawled into the capsule.

Besides the spacesuited Mannequin Skywalker, the capsule carried more than 25,000 postcards from youngsters as part of the company’s Club for the Future. This is likely the test dummy's last spaceflight; it’s being donated to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

