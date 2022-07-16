Mo Farah's story draws horror, understanding in Somalia

Those who can afford it pay thousands of dollars to reach countries where they hope to find jobs and security. Others fall prey to criminals who force them into sex work, drug crimes and domestic servitude.

Wealthier countries lack robust policies to respond to this complicated situation. Britain has welcomed refugees from Ukraine, for example, while proposing to deport asylum seekers from other places to Rwanda. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Rwanda plan will break the business model of criminals who smuggle people across the Channel in inflatable boats, immigrant activists are suing over a plan they describe as illegal and inhumane.

Farah, who represented Britain at three straight Summer Olympics starting in 2000, is a rare success story. Many others trying to escape poverty, hunger and violence in countries such as Somalia don't get so lucky — the reason many activists here say efforts must be put into supporting local governments to eradicate the many reasons people wish to go.

“It is certainly sad that Mo Farah had such a bad experience as a boy," said Ahmed Dini, who runs the Mogadishu-based children’s rights group Peace-Line. “It has become evident that there are many contributing factors to child trafficking, such as poverty, a lack of adequate education, and insufficient security.”

Farah still has family members — including his mother and two brothers — living on a farm near Hargeisa, the Somaliland capital. He said in the BBC film that his father was killed during unrest when the boy was 4.

In the documentary, produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, Farah said that when he left Africa he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and had a piece of paper with the contact details. But the woman he ended up with tore his papers and took him to an apartment in west London where he was forced to care for her children.

Farah said his fortunes in Britain changed when he was finally allowed to attend school. A teacher who was interviewed for the documentary recalled a 12-year-old boy who appeared “unkempt and uncared for,” was “emotionally and culturally alienated” and spoke little English.

Farah eventually told his story to a physical education instructor. The teacher contacted local officials, who arranged for a Somali family to take him in as a foster child. He soon blossomed on the track.

Anti-slavery advocates say Farah is the most prominent person to come forward as a victim of modern-day slavery, a crime that is often hidden because it occurs behind closed doors and inflicts such trauma on its victims.

Now that a man of such celebrity has spoken of his experience, there can no longer be any doubt about the horror of child servitude even among ordinary Somalis who otherwise would find his account “unusual,” said Bashir Abdi, an academic based in Mogadishu.

“Children consistently face abuses, but the story this renowned athlete revealed has captured the attention of many people, including Somalis," he said. “We often hear of child exploitations and I believe that significant (numbers of) Somali children go through domestic violence and abuses, but little is exposed to the public.”

Amina Ali, a stay-home mother of four in Mogadishu, told The Associated Press that it was tough for her to hear the story of a 9-year-old boy “so weak and helpless forced to clean house and change the diapers of other kids.”

“As a mother, I felt sadness for him once I have listened,” she said. "Praise be to Allah that he is no longer under those circumstances. However, he is now at some point where he can reveal his story and I wish those (who) committed that abuse to be brought before justice one day.”

___

Associated Press writer Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Mo Farah runs in the men's 5000- meter final during athletics competitions at the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Mo Farah runs in the men's 5000- meter final during athletics competitions at the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption FILE Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the gold medal, in the men's 5000-meter medals ceremony, during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption FILE Britain's Mo Farah celebrates winning the gold medal, in the men's 5000-meter medals ceremony, during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Mo Farah poses with his gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Mo Farah poses with his gold medal in the men's 10,000 meters during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has disclosed he was brought into Britain illegally from Djibouti under the name of another child. The British athlete made the revelation in a BBC documentary. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno