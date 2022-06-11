Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

Mo Donegal beat a wide-open, eight-horse field without a clear favorite — We the People, a monster in the mud, opened at 2 to 1 amid a rainy forecast but reached 7 to 2 by race time as showers held off.

Mo Donegal ended up the betting favorite at 5 to 2. We the People led for much of the race, but Mo Donegal took charge coming out of the final turn.