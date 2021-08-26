MLS ratings seeing significant growth over past 2 seasons

Fox/FS1 has a 14% increase over last year, averaging 231,000. That is also up 1% compared to 2019.

FS1's season average of 185,000 is its highest since 2015. The Sporting KC-Austin FC match on May 9 averaged 346,000, which was the most-viewed, regular-season match on the network since 2017.

Even more encouraging for the league is its record numbers with Spanish audiences. The games on Univision and UniMas are averaging 302,000, up 21% from 2020 and 26% from two years ago.

Three of the five highest regular-season matches on UniMas since 2010 have occured this season.

Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game against the LIGA MX All-Stars — which the MLS won on penalty kicks — could provide another benchmark for the league. It is unlikely to break the U.S. record of 1.18 million from 2003, when the game was on ABC and matched the MLS stars against Chivas de Guadalajara. However, it could surpass the combined English-Spanish audience of 1.91 million for the 2017 contest against Real Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports