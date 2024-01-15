MLK Jr. holiday celebrations are planned across the nation, but winter storm could limit some

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to be in South Carolina to give the keynote address for state NAACP's “King Day at the Dome.” The event started in 2000, drawing thousands who spilled off the Capitol lawn calling for the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse. The rebel banner finally left for good in 2015 after a racist shooting killed nine at a Charleston church.

In Atlanta, the King Center's annual commemorative service was being held at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King served as pastor.

Meanwhile, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis announced that it would be closed on Monday because of icy roads but would still hold a virtual celebration in honor of King’s birthday.

Observed federally since 1986, the holiday occurs on the third Monday of January, which this year happens to be King’s actual birthday. Born in 1929, the slain civil rights leader would have been 95. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act and King’s Nobel Peace Prize.