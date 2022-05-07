MLB umpire apologizes after ejecting D-backs star Bumgarner

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to the Marlins' Jon Berti in the first inning Wednesday and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for Bellino to take a look.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. The 32-year-old then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.