MLB The Show 24 unveils female player mode 'Women Pave Their Way'

"For the first time ever, you can create and play as a female ballplayer, with a unique Road to the Show story that evolves with the player over the course of your career," the video game's website reads. "This path will include all existing features of Road to the Show with the addition of a unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball."

The trailer features a nod to Kelsie Whitmore, the first female player in an MLB partnered league. Whitmore is a pitcher and outfielder for the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League.

“To me, this project is a great opportunity for the world to be informed of women who play baseball and that taking their skills to the next level is possible,” Whitmore said in a statement on the website. “My hopes for this project is to educate others that women/girls do play baseball and that they are capable of competing in this game at every level.”

Mollie Braley, the game's narrative designer, said in a statement that Whitmore and others were involved in the story mode's development.

"This feature was inspired by the stories of women in baseball," Braley said. “Throughout history, women have been making waves in the sport. These include legends such as Toni Stone, who was one of the first women ever to play professional baseball."

