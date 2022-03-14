MLB tests pitch clock, anti-shift, bigger bases in minors

Additionally, pitchers will only be allowed two pickoff throws or step-offs per plate appearance. A third pickoff attempt that does not lead to an out will result in automatic advancement for the runners. MLB claims the tandem use of the pitch clock and the pickoff rule shortened games by more than 20 minutes on average last season.

Larger bases are also being adopted at all levels from 15 inches square to 18, which MLB hopes will limit injuries and encourage more action on the basepaths.

The infield shift will be banned at Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Teams will be mandated to have four players on the infield, two on each side of second base.

As part of the sport's labor contract agreed to by owners and players last week, the sides agreed to the creation of a competition committee that will consider the pitch clock, defensive positioning limits and larger bases for use as soon as 2023. The committee includes six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire, and it can with 45 days notice adopt rules changes. Previously, management was allowed to change rules with union consent or unilaterally with one year notice.

