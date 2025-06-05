MLB reinstates 4 players after yearlong bans for betting on baseball

Major League Baseball’s one-year suspensions for betting on baseball have ended for four players — San Diego starter Jay Groome, Athletics relief pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia infielder José Rodríguez and Arizona reliever Andrew Saalfrank
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball's one-year suspensions for betting on the sport ended for four players Thursday — San Diego starter Jay Groome, Athletics relief pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia infielder José Rodríguez and Arizona reliever Andrew Saalfrank.

The A's announced they reinstated Kelly along with left-hander T.J. McFarland, who was on the injured list. They optioned right-handers Elvis Alvarado and Justin Sterner to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on their big league roster.

Saalfrank was optioned to the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

The Padres have not announced their plans for Groome, but the Athletic reported he was not offered a contract, making him a free agent.

The Phillies have not announced their intentions regarding Rodríguez.

Kelly was suspended for betting on baseball while in the minor leagues, and the other three minor leaguers were penalized for betting on big league games. Each player wagered less than $1,000. Saalfrank and Rodríguez played previously in the majors.

The players violated Major League Rule 21, which is posted in every clubhouse. They were handed mandatory one-year suspensions for betting on games in which they did not participate. If they had bet on any games they attended in person — even if they didn't play — they would have been banned for life.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

