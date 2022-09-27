MLB Playoffs: Astros, Phillies advance, Guardians closing in

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Braves on Saturday. It's the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010.

Next up for this year's Astros is Game 1 against the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday in Houston. Cleveland can advance with one more win against New York in Game 4 of their ALDS on Sunday night.

Here’s what else to know about the MLB playoffs Sunday:

SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE (All times ET)

ALDS Game 4: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 5: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:07 p.m., FS1 — if necessary

COLE'S CHALLENGE

Gerrit Cole starts Sunday night for New York, looking to send the ALDS to a decisive Game 5 back home in the Bronx. Cal Quantrill pitches for Cleveland.

The 32-year-old Cole went 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 33 starts this season for the AL East champions. The ace right-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in the Yankees' 4-1 win against Quantrill and the Guardians on Tuesday night.

“I thought we were solid in general, kind of in all aspects,” Cole said of his Game 1 outing, “and so looking to find little ways to improve and stay right there.”

Cleveland rallied for a dramatic 6-5 victory against New York on Saturday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning.

The 27-year-old Quantrill is making his second career postseason start. He went 9-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 19 home starts this year. He has not absorbed a loss in his last 36 home starts overall, the second-longest such streak in MLB history.

“I think some of it’s probably a little bit of randomness, but I do enjoy pitching here,” Quantrill said. “Like I said, I just enjoy the routine of working here and preparing and, you know, things have gone well.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum