MLB Playoffs: Alvarez, Astros resume series vs Mariners

Here’s what else to know about the MLB playoffs today:

TODAY’S SCHEDULE (All times ET)

ALDS Game 2: Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m., TBS

GOOD EXTENSION ON THE MOUND

Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, but they've gotten an artificial boost from the barber shop. Both pitchers got hair extensions during the season.

Valdez, Houston's Game 2 starter against Seattle, says they did it as a means of expressing their individuality. They’re showing off those locks this postseason as the Astros try to reach the World Series for the fourth time in six years.

They aren’t the first pro athletes with extensions. NBA star Jimmy Butler was seemingly bullied out of wearing faux-locks by comments on social media this summer.

RAIN CHECK

The Guardians and Yankees had their Thursday night game postponed early in the day, setting up a Friday afternoon Game 2 that could be the first of four games in four days, with plenty of travel in between.

New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2. The second game now will be at 1:07 p.m. Friday, with Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland over the weekend. Game 5, if needed, would be back at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) was scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the Yankees and 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8) for the Guardians.

HOME SWEET HOME

Both the Phillies and Padres are happy to be heading home for the first time this postseason.

Game 3 against Atlanta on Friday will be Philadelphia’s first game at Citizens Bank Park since a regular-season loss to the Braves on Sept. 25.

The wild-card Phillies have played 14 straight road games since then, including four playoff games in their first postseason appearance since 2011. They split the first two games of their best-of-five Division Series against the Braves in Atlanta.

“To leave here with a split and go back home in front of a packed house of passionate people ... I think will give our guys a little shot in the arm,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Blake Snell will start Game 3 for the wild-card Padres against Los Angeles on Friday in their first postseason game in front of fans at Petco Park in 16 years.

“Honestly, I have no idea what to expect — but I know it’s gonna be fun,” Padres slugger Manny Machado said. “San Diego’s been waiting for this all year, they’ve been waiting for it for a long time, and we’re excited to go back home on Friday 1-1.”

BIRD'S EYE VIEW

A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the NL playoff game between the Padres and Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field in the eighth inning. It sat on the grass for a while, then flew near the Dodgers’ on-deck circle, where Cody Bellinger flinched, and over toward third base before workers corralled it.

“That was pretty gnarly,” Machado said.

Appropriately, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tony Gonsolin, who is nicknamed Goose, will start Game 3 of the series Friday in San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

