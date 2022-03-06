MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Executive Vice President Morgan Sword arrived at the midtown Manhattan office of the players' association shortly before noon for the first face-to-face session since talks broke off Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. Baseball's ninth work stoppage had become its second-longest and was in its 95th day.

While the sides made progress during nine straight days of bargaining, including 16 1/2 hours of talks that started Monday, they remained far apart on the key issues of luxury tax, minimum salary and the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.