MLB drops regular COVID tests, can move games for health

The sides agreed that “with regard to outdoor games postponed due to COVID-19 during the first 30 days of the championship season, MLB and the clubs will, where practicable, avoid rescheduling such games as a split doubleheader prior to April 30.”

Protocols are less strict than during the past two seasons.

Restrictions, such as wearing facemasks in dugouts, were eased during the 2021 season when a team reached 85% vaccination among players, coaches and other staff with field and clubhouse access.

Six of the 30 teams did not reach 85% last year: Arizona, Boston, the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City, the New York Mets and Seattle.

The requirement for tracing wristbands that were used last year is omitted.

Players still be will tested upon intake in 2022 but will then be tested only when showing signs or reporting symptoms.

Anyone placed on the COVID-19 injured list will not count against a team's active roster. If a player tests positive while designated for assignment, the designation shall be negated and he would go on the COVID-19 IL.

Uniformed personnel “are not required to wear face coverings while on the field or in the dugouts and bullpens,” the protocols state. The same applies to “team charters, trains, buses, etc.”

For indoor hitting tunnels, clubhouses, weight rooms and other indoor areas, players and uniformed staff “must wear approved face coverings when in those areas if required by applicable laws or regulations in that jurisdiction.”

Any mask worn “cannot contain any undue commercialization.”

If a team “experiences a significant number of COVID-19 IL placements” or restricted list placements due to inability to enter Canada over vaccination status, and the commissioner determines “it implicates a club's ability to field a competitive team," then the team can “add substitute players to its major league active list temporarily.” Players added who are then sent back to the minors will not be considered to be an optional or outright assignment.

Each team can have up to five players as a taxi squad, including one catcher.

Player's children are allowed on the field at times designated by teams.

Vaccinated media members are allowed access to clubhouses, the first time for reporters in locker rooms since spring training 2020.

