MLB 4 days from deadline to cancel games and shorten season

Both sides agreed to meet again Friday, the fifth straight day of bargaining and the 11th on core economics since the lockout started Dec. 2.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 86th day Friday.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

The union told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has not publicly commented on the talks since Feb. 10 and union head Tony Clark since Dec. 2.

Players modified part of their formula for additional service time for top young players, covering the top 15 in each league by WAR among starting pitchers, relief pitchers and outfielders, down from 20, and the top five at other positions, down from seven.

The union says such a mechanism is needed to prevent teams from holding players in the minor leagues to delay free agency, such as the union claimed in an unsuccessful grievance against the Chicago Cubs over Kris Bryant that was decided by an arbitrator two years ago. Teams say they won't agree to such a proposal.

The union also tweaked its complex plan for a lottery to decide the top seven amateur draft picks to prevent a team that receives revenue sharing from picking among the top nine if it finished among the lowest eight winning percentages in each of the two previous seasons or the bottom 12 in each of the previous three. That provision would start in 2024.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas joined negotiations at Roger Dean Stadium, the idle spring training home of the Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Players who remained from earlier in the week included the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon, the Mets' Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor, the Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, the Brewers’ Brent Suter and free agent Andrew Miller.

