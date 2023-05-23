Mitt Romney faces new challenger in GOP primary for Utah Senate seat

“That's what I want to take to D.C.,” he said in an interview. “As a mayor, I'm on the front lines of pushing back on government overreach.”

In the months leading up to his announcement, he's grown increasingly vocal on other issues, spearheading resolutions against " ESG " investing principles and speaking out against library books he called "pornographic" on Jordan School District shelves last month.

Staggs' announcement makes him the first Republican to officially enter the race, though Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson set up an exploratory committee in April, allowing him to raise funds toward a candidacy. Former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz told The Associated Press in February that he was thinking about running. A representative for state Attorney General Sean Reyes has also said many were pressuring him to run as well.

Though Romney has vocal critics in Utah Republican Party activist circles, his challengers will likely face an uphill battle owing to his widespread popularity as one of the most prominent members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and as a person who helped save the 2002 Winter Olympics after a bribery scandal.

Romney defeated a rightwing challenger by more than 40 percentage points in Utah's June 2018 Republican Senate primary before winning the general election by a margin nearly as large. He raised and spent more than $4 million in campaign contributions that year.

Staggs said he was confident he could overcome Romney's national name recognition, given his early conversations with Utah voters, particularly Republican primary voters.

"The question is whether or not Utah has a Senator in Romney who’s supporting them. So many have told me they don’t feel he represents them. They feel abandoned," he said.

Romney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

