Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest

Mitko died Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko was discharged from a hospital just a few days ago and was unable to walk.

Mitko, a widely-acclaimed researcher of the Arctic region and one of the country's leading hydroacoustics experts, was accused of revealing sensitive data during a 2018 academic trip to China. He had denied the charges. Mitko had remained under house arrest since being detained in February 2020.