Missouri man accused in Chinese wife's death set for trial

Elledge also faces related charges of child endangerment and domestic assault. A trial to determine custody of the child will be held after the murder trial.

According to a probable cause statement, Elledge played video games and contacted his mother and a friend during what he later said were the first hours that Ji was missing on Oct. 9, 2019, but did not tell them she was missing. A friend came to check on Ji the next day at the request of Ji's mother, which prompted Elledge to report her disappearance.

In the hours after he said his wife disappeared, Elledge took two drives with the couple’s then-1-year-old daughter to rural areas and to a popular biking and hiking trail with access to the Lamine River, according to the statement.

Elledge told investigators that the couple's relationship had been strained for several months and she had rebuffed his efforts to get closer. He said he believed she was exchanging flirtatious messages with another man but wasn't aware of that until after she disappeared.

Ji came to the U.S. from China and earned a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri in December 2014. She previously attended the East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.

She stayed in Columbia and married Elledge, who was a student at the University of Missouri, in 2017.