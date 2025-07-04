Missouri judge again blocks many of the state's anti-abortion laws

Planned Parenthood said the order clears the way for it to again provide procedural abortions in Missouri.

But Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office “will expeditiously appeal this ruling.”

The court order marks the latest twist in a multiyear battle that has seen Missouri swing back and forth between banning and allowing most abortions.

When the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, it triggered a Missouri law to take effect banning abortions "except in cases of medical emergency." But abortion-rights activists gathered initiative petition signatures to reverse that law.

Last November, voters narrowly approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to abortion until fetal viability, generally considered sometime past 21 weeks of pregnancy. That made Missouri the only state where voters have used a ballot measure to overturn a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

The state Supreme Court ruled in May that Zhang had applied the wrong standard when issuing rulings in February and December that blocked Missouri's abortion restrictions.

Upon reconsideration, Zhang again issued preliminary injunctions against the abortion ban. The judge also reimposed a hold on various other laws, including a 72-hour waiting period for abortions, numerous abortion facility licensure requirements and a mandate that physicians performing abortions have admitting privileges at certain types of hospitals located within 30 miles (48 kilometers) or 15 minutes of where an abortion is provided.

“Abortion is legal again in Missouri because voters demanded it and we fought for it,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO of Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “Care starts again on Monday in Kansas City."

Planned Parenthood clinics in central Missouri and St. Louis also "will work as quickly as possible to resume scheduling abortion appointments,” said Margot Riphagen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers.

The attorney general's office said it will keep up the legal fight.

“Missouri will not stand idly by while the abortion industry seeks to strip away basic medical safeguards,” Bailey's office said in a statement. "We will continue to uphold the State’s compelling interest in protecting women’s health, safety, and informed consent.”

Thursday's order did not address medication abortions, which remain on hold while Planned Parenthood wrangles with the state over abortion regulations.

The court battle is just one part of Missouri's ongoing abortion debate.

In May, the Republican-led Legislature approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would reimpose an abortion ban — but with exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The measure could be on the ballot in 2026 or sooner.