Missouri gets new health chief after backlash over last one

Because his term expires in 2025, Parson said it's difficult to recruit prospective Cabinet members from out of state without the likelihood of long-term job security. That challenge may have been enhanced by the rocky confirmation process for Kauerauf, who came from Illinois to accept Parson's appointment.

Though Kauerauf expressed opposition to abortion and to mask and vaccine mandates, some conservative senators were skeptical and refused to allow his confirmation to come to a vote. Kauerauf had said both masks and vaccines were effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and he had sought to increase the state's vaccination rate, which he once described as “atrocious.”

Parson's administration has never mandated masks nor COVID-19 vaccines, leaving those decisions to local governments, businesses and individuals.

Nickelson, of Fulton, has been the department's deputy director. While avoiding any mention of government mandates, Nickelson said Tuesday that masks, vaccines, social distancing and therapeutics all play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“All are useful and should be available to each of us as we make personal choices about how best to safeguard our own health,” she said.

Parson said Nickelson helped establish a state warehouse for personnel protective equipment and oversaw the state’s antigen testing program for COVID-19, among other pandemic responsibilities. He said she has “vast department knowledge,” including in maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention and emergency preparedness.

After Kauerauf's failed confirmation on Feb. 1, Parson appointed health department legal counsel Richard Moore as acting director. A Parson spokeswoman said Moore would return to his previous role.

Other Missouri governors also have used acting director titles for Cabinet chiefs. Senators frustrated by former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's long-term appointment of acting directors proposed legislation in 2014 to limit them to 120 days in office. But the measure did not pass both chambers.