Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Missouri firefighters training on frozen lake rescue teens

Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
A training session on water rescues turned real for firefighters in suburban St. Louis when the crews sprang into action to save two teenagers

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A training session on water rescues turned real for firefighters in suburban St. Louis when the crews sprang into action to save two teenagers.

Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crews were wrapping up training Tuesday on Creve Coeur Lake when they spotted two people running across it, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As they watched, the ice covering the lake broke and the pair fell through.

The training firefighters, along with Pattonville and Creve Coeur firefighters, quickly scrambled to pull the two teens to safety from the icy lake within minutes.

The Maryland Heights fire district posted video of the rescue on YouTube and details about the rescue on its Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda
2
Americans hope appeal yields 'truth' of officer's Rome death
3
US inflation jumped 7.5% in the past year, a 40-year high
4
Scientist testifies about drugs found after Floyd killing
5
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top