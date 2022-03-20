Mississippi State hires New Mexico State's Jans as coach

The school announced the hire on its athletic department's website but did not provide details. Jans, who went 122-32 the past five seasons in Las Cruces, guided the 12th-seeded Aggies past No. 5 seed UConn 70-63 in the first round before they fell 53-48 to fourth-seeded Arkansas in Saturday night's West Region game in Buffalo, New York.

He is 143-44 as a Division I head coach, including going 21-15 at Bowling Green during the 2014-15 season. Jans' .765 winning percentage is fourth nationally among active head coaches behind Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.837), Kansas’ Bill Self (.768) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (.766), who will retire after this season.