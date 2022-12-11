springfield-news-sun logo
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Mississippi State says football coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital after “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville.

Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) away from Mississippi State, the university said in a statement.

The school said it would have no further comment on Leach's condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football team by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett as it prepares for an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Late in the season, he acknowledged dealing with some unspecified health issues that were causing a persistent cough.

Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

